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NO TO COVID TYRANNY - ONE SOLITARY LEADER
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421 views • August 10, 2021
YOU ARE THE 100,000,000
SAY NO TODAY
Choose Freedom
Rand Paul -2021-aug-09
REFUSE RESIST REGAIN your lives
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rntdq7aJ7uc
IT IS TIME TO DISPLAY STRENGTH AND TAKE ACTION
SAY NO TODAY
Choose Freedom
Rand Paul -2021-aug-09
REFUSE RESIST REGAIN your lives
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rntdq7aJ7uc
IT IS TIME TO DISPLAY STRENGTH AND TAKE ACTION
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