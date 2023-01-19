Create New Account
How to Jump-Start Your Ability to Hear The LORD
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published 15 hours ago
Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/how-to-jump-start-your-ability-to-hear-the-lord/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "The LORD’s moving right now and He’s going to open some things up on how to actually jump-start your ability to hear His voice.

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I bring a word of encouragement and some simple instructions that will help you break out of the old season and into the new!"

