BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HORROR: Study reveals risk of post-COVID-19 death nearly doubles after vaccination
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
665 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
173 views • 1 day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to VigilantNews.com & Distributed Intellect

The COVID-19 bioweapon is NOT “safe and effective.” Things initially looked good for the jabs when the study found an 8% reduction in death risk during the medium term.

But the results took a nosedive when the authors discovered that “in the long-term post-COVID period, the risk of death almost DOUBLED for those who had been vaccinated.”

As epidemiologist Nic Hulscher writes: “This study corroborates Alessandria et al., who found that COVID-19 ‘vaccination’ reduced life expectancy by 37% and increased all-cause death risks during the 2-year follow-up period.”


In the United States, COVID-19 genetic injections are estimated to have caused more deaths than American casualties in WWI and WWII combined. The death toll even rivals the scale of the Civil War. This is a profound national tragedy, and accountability is urgently warranted.”

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godvaccinationyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayscovid-19father of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Overlooked by doctors: How chronic pain fuels a hidden cardiovascular crisis

Overlooked by doctors: How chronic pain fuels a hidden cardiovascular crisis

Willow Tohi
Boost gut health naturally with herbs, spices and fermented foods

Boost gut health naturally with herbs, spices and fermented foods

Patrick Lewis
ADHD medications linked to increased glaucoma risk, reports study

ADHD medications linked to increased glaucoma risk, reports study

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The Light Code: Shocking TRUTH about how light heals and rejuvenates

The Light Code: Shocking TRUTH about how light heals and rejuvenates

Kevin Hughes
The silent sentinel: How ancient element ZINC guards modern health

The silent sentinel: How ancient element ZINC guards modern health

Ava Grace
FDA rejects plans to add black box warning for COVID-19 vaccines despite safety concerns

FDA rejects plans to add black box warning for COVID-19 vaccines despite safety concerns

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy