HORROR: Study reveals risk of post-COVID-19 death nearly doubles after vaccination

The COVID-19 bioweapon is NOT “safe and effective.” Things initially looked good for the jabs when the study found an 8% reduction in death risk during the medium term.
But the results took a nosedive when the authors discovered that “in the long-term post-COVID period, the risk of death almost DOUBLED for those who had been vaccinated.”
As epidemiologist Nic Hulscher writes: “This study corroborates Alessandria et al., who found that COVID-19 ‘vaccination’ reduced life expectancy by 37% and increased all-cause death risks during the 2-year follow-up period.”
“In the United States, COVID-19 genetic injections are estimated to have caused more deaths than American casualties in WWI and WWII combined. The death toll even rivals the scale of the Civil War. This is a profound national tragedy, and accountability is urgently warranted.”