© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Information is Governor De Santis Missing?
Follow
1
Share
Report
140 views • July 23, 2021
Stew Peters has serious questions and insists that Floridians demand answers! How is Governor Ron DeSantis going to handle election integrity in Florida? Why hasn't DeSantis been adamantly vocal in his opposition to the use of internet-connected machines? Does DeSantis have vaxx data that we don't?
www.StewPeters.tv
https://rumble.com/vk6wwc-gov-desantis-vaxx-promo-what-information-are-you-missing-stewpeters.tv.html
www.StewPeters.tv
https://rumble.com/vk6wwc-gov-desantis-vaxx-promo-what-information-are-you-missing-stewpeters.tv.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.