Thomas Jefferson's Kentucky Resolutions of 1798: An Introduction

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In response to the hated Alien and Sedition Acts, Thomas Jefferson drafted resolutions passed by the Kentucky legislature that included three foundational principles of the American Revolution.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Nov 11, 2022
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