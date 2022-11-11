Create New Account
Thomas Jefferson's Kentucky Resolutions of 1798: An Introduction
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 17 days ago |

In response to the hated Alien and Sedition Acts, Thomas Jefferson drafted resolutions passed by the Kentucky legislature that included three foundational principles of the American Revolution.

Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Nov 11, 2022

