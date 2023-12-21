The Moment of IDF HUGE Bombing on a Large Civilian area in Gaza - Example of Ethnic Cleansing

The moment of the bombing of a large civilian area in Gaza.
Israel's military has been detonating entire neighborhoods in Gaza.
The pictures show a block in Al Rimal neighborhood, whose residents were annihilated today
