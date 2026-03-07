Spring Planting: Strawberry Starts, Seed Sowing & Grow Room Update

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, March 7th. We had some heavy rain overnight, but it’s shaping up to be a nice day. I made my first trip of the season to the garden center to pick up a few things. I even bought some strawberry starts. I’ve done more up-potting in the Grow Room, and planted more seeds. And the first round of starts are growing very well! It’s the start of the busy spring season.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Opening
00:38Trip to the Garden Center
05:46Cherry Trees in Bloom
06:00Unpacking Garden Supplies
07:32It’s getting Warmer
08:05Up-potting in the Grow Room
17:49Planting More Seeds
24:54Checking on the New Starts
27:23Scenes of Kamakura’s Parks
29:55Mt. Fuji 富士山