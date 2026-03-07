Spring Planting: Strawberry Starts, Seed Sowing & Grow Room Update

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, March 7th. We had some heavy rain overnight, but it’s shaping up to be a nice day. I made my first trip of the season to the garden center to pick up a few things. I even bought some strawberry starts. I’ve done more up-potting in the Grow Room, and planted more seeds. And the first round of starts are growing very well! It’s the start of the busy spring season.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll