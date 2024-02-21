EPOCH TV | VDH on Putin, Wars Being Waged, and the Left’s New Strategy

EPOCH TIV | American Thought Leaders | Victor Davis Hanson on Tucker's Putin Interview, Wars Being Waged, and the Left’s New Strategy





“The whole subtext was that George Bush was too mean to Russia because they went into Georgia over Ossetia and he put sanctions. And [the Democrats] were going to reset. ‘We're going to talk nice.’ And then they had Ambassador McFaul, and they had John Kerry after Hillary. And the whole idea was: ‘We're going to convince Putin that he was dealt too harshly by the Republicans and the right.





We're going to appeal to the better angels of their nature, and we're going to win them over. And they're going to have a constitutional system just like ours.’ And Putin took one look at them and thought, ‘These people are crazy, and they're stupid, and they're naive. And being a killer and a dictator, I'm going to take advantage of them every chance I can get.’” - Victor Davis Hanson





