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'Insurrection' Day: Where Was [QueMala]?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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40 views • February 10, 2022

Here is something very weird:

* There’s still a lot we don’t know about Jan 6.

* Where was Kamala at 1 pm?

* The DOJ said she was inside the capitol; and used her presence as evidence that democracy was under attack by racist ‘insurrectionists’.

* But she was not in the capitol.

* So the DOJ was forced to file dozens of corrected indictments to fix their lie — which was very significant.

* She was at the DNC building, where a pipe bomb was planted the night before.

* Her security detail found that bomb; and she came within several yards of it.

* Something is going on here.

* What happened to that investigation?

* The FBI claims to have no leads or evidence of the suspect; and only 3 minutes of video.

* The bombs were effectively inert, i.e. diversions.

* If Kamala hadn’t been there, those couldn’t have been the diversions the Capitol Police said they were.

* We deserve to know why she kept this secret.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 February 2022

Keywords
false flagtucker carlsondonald trumpjoe bidenmike pencekamala harrisdepartment of justicedemocratic national committeegretchen whitmeragent provocateurfederal bureau of investigation
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