'Insurrection' Day: Where Was [QueMala]?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here is something very weird:
* There’s still a lot we don’t know about Jan 6.
* Where was Kamala at 1 pm?
* The DOJ said she was inside the capitol; and used her presence as evidence that democracy was under attack by racist ‘insurrectionists’.
* But she was not in the capitol.
* So the DOJ was forced to file dozens of corrected indictments to fix their lie — which was very significant.
* She was at the DNC building, where a pipe bomb was planted the night before.
* Her security detail found that bomb; and she came within several yards of it.
* Something is going on here.
* What happened to that investigation?
* The FBI claims to have no leads or evidence of the suspect; and only 3 minutes of video.
* The bombs were effectively inert, i.e. diversions.
* If Kamala hadn’t been there, those couldn’t have been the diversions the Capitol Police said they were.
* We deserve to know why she kept this secret.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 February 2022