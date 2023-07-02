Dr.SHIVA Why America Needs The Inventor of Email As Its Next President.

Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Why America Needs The Inventor of Email As Its Next President.
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, shares why he thinks his deep background as the inventor of email, Scientist, Engineer, and Ground Activist makes him the perfect candidate to be President of the United States in 2024
