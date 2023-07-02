Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA Why America Needs The Inventor of Email As Its Next President.
APEX MENTALITY
55 Subscribers
25 views
Published Sunday

Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Why America Needs The Inventor of Email As Its Next President.


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, shares why he thinks his deep background as the inventor of email, Scientist, Engineer, and Ground Activist makes him the perfect candidate to be President of the United States in 2024

Keywords
healthfreedomlibertywisdomrevolutiontruthdhsleakmovementfascismbigtechworkerssystemshiva4threichdrshivafuckercarlsontheinterceptbottomsupgeteducated

