Biden's Clown World #4: Headlines - July 21, 2022

Biden's Clown World In 3-Minutes using headlines as short reminders of the current status of the nation.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'.

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from July 20 and prior recent dates, 2022. Music: Chopin Grande valse brillante in E flat major, Op. 18, www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#3 video's front & back cover memes: https://www.powerlineblog.com/

Links to all headlines:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11035641/Bidens-approval-rating-nosedives-31-hits-lowest-Iowa.html

https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/07/20/the-democrats-green-war-on-the-working-class/

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2022/07/20/democrats-blaming-summer-heat-for-bidens-dismal-poll-numbers-n2610215

https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-moves-to-bypass-congress-to-enact-climate-agenda-that-only-1-of-americans-care-about

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/the-fruits-of-build-back-better-domestic-energy-crises-and-skyrocketing-inflation-rates-across-the-west/

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/21/democrat-cities-heat-waves-climate-bureaucrats/

https://thefederalist.com/2022/07/20/as-questions-mount-about-corruption-in-ukraine-the-neocon-narrative-is-unraveling/

https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/07/20/gates-foundation-funds-chinas-science-ministry/

https://thepoliticalinsider.com/the-master-of-politicizing-schools-says-education-is-too-politicized/

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-committee-approves-first-assault-weapons-ban-bill-decades

https://redstate.com/joesquire/2022/07/20/the-democrats-base-is-fleeing-at-an-alarming-rate-n598351

https://thepoliticalinsider.com/democrat-advertiser-uses-crude-racial-slurs-to-attack-newly-elected-hispanic-republican-mayra-flores-calling-her-miss-frijoles/

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hispanic-voters-disenfranchised-by-democratic-party-predict-red-wave-midterms

https://www.nationalreview.com/news/poll-shows-biden-at-19-percent-approval-among-hispanics/

https://www.themix.net/2022/07/monty-python-star-john-cleese-blasts-wokeness-cancel-culture/

https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/rand-paul-democrats-proposed-tax-hike-would-hit-small-businesses

https://www.theepochtimes.com/gas-prices-could-soar-again-as-oils-second-act-is-coming-expert-predicts_4609706.html

https://thefederalist.com/2022/07/21/house-democrats-dont-mind-emptying-out-emergency-oil-reserves-to-china/

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82959/feds-eye-criminal-charges-for-hunter-biden-as-probe-reaches-critical.html

https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2022/07/21/diverse-voices-minneapolis-theater-literally-cancels-chappelle-after-radical-activist-threats-n484202

https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/merriam-webster-changes-the-definition-of-female/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/20/democrats-introduce-daily-rolling-amnesty-millions-illegal-aliens/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/like-a-horror-movie-top-scientists-alarmed-and-embarrassed-by-agencies-failure-to-follow-science-on-covid_4607559.html

https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/07/17/sabotage-dr-birx-admits-to-revising-and-hiding-info-from-trumps-covid-team-while-altering-cdc-guidelines-without-approval/

https://populistpress.com/quadruple-vaxed-biden-has-covid/