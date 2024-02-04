Create New Account
Biden's Climate Czar Is Committed to Laudato Si. Federal Court: White House Violated 1st Amendment
Biden's next top climate aide 'a serious Catholic' committed to 'Laudato Si''. When three U.S. bishops and the leader of the country's largest organization for women religious were at the White House to discuss policies around pollution and climate change, one of the senior officials participating was a surprise: John Podesta.


During the mid-November meeting, Podesta — the longtime Democratic official and President Joe Biden's point person rolling out $300-plus billion in climate provisions and incentives within the Inflation Reduction Act — listened attentively to the Catholic contingent as they cited Pope Francis' new apostolic exhortation "on the climate crisis," Laudate Deum, in urging strong limits on pollutants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.


The 45-minute encounter left Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe, New Mexico, not only impressed by Podesta's grasp of climate and environmental matters, but with the Catholic politician's knowledge of church teaching on the subject.


"For him to take that much time I thought was very indicative of his care to hear what we had to say as religious leaders, and the subject in general," Wester told EarthBeat.


News broke this week that Podesta's climate duties in the Biden administration are expanding. He is set to succeed John Kerry as the country's lead climate negotiator in international deliberations. Kerry, who is also Catholic, is expected to step down as the first U.S. special envoy on climate by the spring, at which point Podesta will be named senior adviser to the president for international climate policy.


