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THERE IS A FINANCIAL INCENTIVE TO KILL PEOPLE NOTES DAVID MARTIN, PHD
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90 views • October 19, 2021
Source: Fat News. See the entire interview here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/AQEQe19Ds4sB/
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