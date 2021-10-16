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Mainstream Misinformation
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251 views • October 16, 2021
The best way to get misinformed is by following and worshipping the mainstream. This video exposes mainstream for fraud that it is, and highlights the hidden truths being suppressed.
-Rand Paul torches Xavier Becerra, HHS secretary, on natural immunity
-Mainstream “reliable” sources include lazy gamers
-Joe Rogan: Sanjay Gupta’s worst nightmare
-Facebook whistleblower vs Pfizer whistleblower
-mainstream media fakes childhood COVID death, ignores vaccine deaths in youth
-POT message to spineless adults of his generation
Sources:
Project Veritas: Part 4
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=On5RYFbcxWY&;feature=youtu.be
Mayor McCheese
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pOfNG_4JPCw
Natural Immunity and Covid-19: Thirty Scientific Studies to Share with Employers, Health Officials, and Politicians
https://brownstone.org/articles/natural-immunity-and-covid-19-twenty-nine-scientific-studies-to-share-with-employers-health-officials-and-politicians/
REVEALED: Facebook 'whistleblower' was part of team that censored Hunter Biden laptop story
https://thepostmillennial.com/revealed-facebook-whistleblower-was-part-of-team-that-censored-hunter-biden-laptop-story
Project Veritas - Pfizer Whistleblower
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=FUXGB5FzhPc&;feature=youtu.be
CTV News - Dr. Hinshaw apologizes
https://youtu.be/-0d3Y_DRmWE
Sean Hartman
https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims/1586
Healthy 16-Year-Old Boy Dies During Online Class After Receiving Second COVID Shot from Pfizer
https://usnewsrevolution.com/healthy-16-year-old-boy-dies-during-online-class-after/
21-Year-Old Fully Vaccinated Student Dies of COVID, as Breakthrough Cases Continue to Climb
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/21-year-old-shawn-kuhn-fully-vaccinated-student-dies-covid/
-Rand Paul torches Xavier Becerra, HHS secretary, on natural immunity
-Mainstream “reliable” sources include lazy gamers
-Joe Rogan: Sanjay Gupta’s worst nightmare
-Facebook whistleblower vs Pfizer whistleblower
-mainstream media fakes childhood COVID death, ignores vaccine deaths in youth
-POT message to spineless adults of his generation
Sources:
Project Veritas: Part 4
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=On5RYFbcxWY&;feature=youtu.be
Mayor McCheese
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pOfNG_4JPCw
Natural Immunity and Covid-19: Thirty Scientific Studies to Share with Employers, Health Officials, and Politicians
https://brownstone.org/articles/natural-immunity-and-covid-19-twenty-nine-scientific-studies-to-share-with-employers-health-officials-and-politicians/
REVEALED: Facebook 'whistleblower' was part of team that censored Hunter Biden laptop story
https://thepostmillennial.com/revealed-facebook-whistleblower-was-part-of-team-that-censored-hunter-biden-laptop-story
Project Veritas - Pfizer Whistleblower
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=FUXGB5FzhPc&;feature=youtu.be
CTV News - Dr. Hinshaw apologizes
https://youtu.be/-0d3Y_DRmWE
Sean Hartman
https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims/1586
Healthy 16-Year-Old Boy Dies During Online Class After Receiving Second COVID Shot from Pfizer
https://usnewsrevolution.com/healthy-16-year-old-boy-dies-during-online-class-after/
21-Year-Old Fully Vaccinated Student Dies of COVID, as Breakthrough Cases Continue to Climb
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/21-year-old-shawn-kuhn-fully-vaccinated-student-dies-covid/
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