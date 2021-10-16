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Mainstream Misinformation
The Punisher of Truth
The Punisher of Truth
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251 views • October 16, 2021
The best way to get misinformed is by following and worshipping the mainstream. This video exposes mainstream for fraud that it is, and highlights the hidden truths being suppressed.

-Rand Paul torches Xavier Becerra, HHS secretary, on natural immunity
-Mainstream “reliable” sources include lazy gamers
-Joe Rogan: Sanjay Gupta’s worst nightmare
-Facebook whistleblower vs Pfizer whistleblower
-mainstream media fakes childhood COVID death, ignores vaccine deaths in youth
-POT message to spineless adults of his generation


Sources:

Project Veritas: Part 4

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=On5RYFbcxWY&;feature=youtu.be

Mayor McCheese

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pOfNG_4JPCw

Natural Immunity and Covid-19: Thirty Scientific Studies to Share with Employers, Health Officials, and Politicians

https://brownstone.org/articles/natural-immunity-and-covid-19-twenty-nine-scientific-studies-to-share-with-employers-health-officials-and-politicians/

REVEALED: Facebook 'whistleblower' was part of team that censored Hunter Biden laptop story

https://thepostmillennial.com/revealed-facebook-whistleblower-was-part-of-team-that-censored-hunter-biden-laptop-story

Project Veritas - Pfizer Whistleblower

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=FUXGB5FzhPc&;feature=youtu.be

CTV News - Dr. Hinshaw apologizes

https://youtu.be/-0d3Y_DRmWE


Sean Hartman

https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims/1586


Healthy 16-Year-Old Boy Dies During Online Class After Receiving Second COVID Shot from Pfizer

https://usnewsrevolution.com/healthy-16-year-old-boy-dies-during-online-class-after/

21-Year-Old Fully Vaccinated Student Dies of COVID, as Breakthrough Cases Continue to Climb

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/21-year-old-shawn-kuhn-fully-vaccinated-student-dies-covid/
Keywords
facebookrand paulmsmjoe roganwhistleblowerxavier becerrapfizersanjay guptanatural immunity
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Privacy Policy