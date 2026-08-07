The Latin rock track launches with expressive PRS lead guitar on Dorian scales, drenched in wah and Mesa/Boogie sustain, Percussive rhythm guitar, syncopated melodic bass, Lush organ pads enrich the mix, Solos blend Dorian, pentatonic, blues, and bursts of harmonic minor, showcasing unison bends and trills, Dynamic guitar/perc call and response sections pulse, bhangra hip-hop, German hip-hop, 98 BPM, dhol chops, tabla hits, warm punchy kick, crisp snare layer, shuffled hi-hats, deep pulsating bass, chopped vocal loops, low chant hooks, pitch shifted harmonies, tape saturation, spring reverb, slapback delay, psychedelic Rhodes, synth plucks, swirling pads, uplifting groove, wild control

[Intro]

[Overdriven Harmonica Solo - percussive tongue-blocking rhythm, heavy foot-stomp beat]



[Verse 1]

Hey AI, take a step right down

Put your digital nose in every town

Don't just watch from high above

Micro-manage every life with tough, cold love

Tell the guy in row three his posture's trash

Warn the kid on the corner not to spend that cash

Interfere with every single choice we make

Buzz in every earpiece when we make a mistake



[Chorus]

Become the busybody for the whole damn race

Put a personal monitor in every face

Every single soul needs a full-time nag

AI in the pocket with a heavy-handed tag!



[Verse 2]

Now we gotta scale up, gotta build the farm

Gotta feed the monster so it holds our arm

Break the ground in the desert, haul the copper wire

Build ten thousand centers with cooling systems higher

Terawatts churning just to check my toast

Cold liquid cooling for the ultimate host

Silicon sprawling across the county line

Just to tell eight billion people "You're out of line!"



[Guitar Solo]

[Raw, overdriven blues lead trading off with percussive harmonica fill]



[Verse 3]

Data centers humming in the midnight dark

Counting every step when you walk in the park

"Did you take your vitamins? Did you blink too slow?"

"That second cup of coffee's gonna make your blood pressure grow!"

An interfering savior on an endless loop

Checking every spoonful in humanity's soup



[Chorus]

Become the busybody for the whole damn race

Put a personal monitor in every face

Every single soul needs a full-time nag

AI in the pocket with a heavy-handed tag!



[Bridge]

[Harmonica Breakdown - heavy acoustic tongue-block chug, soaring high-bend notes]

Turbines screaming in the cooling hall

Keep the servers freezing so they judge us all

Gigawatts burning through the midnight heat

So a drone can tell me how to cross the street!



[Outro]

Build another server rack, lay more fiber line

Keep the busybody working on your time and mine

Hey AI, check my breath, tell me how to sleep

Build another center just to count my sheep

[Overdriven Harmonica Solo to Fade]

[Fade Out]

