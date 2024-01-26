



Today is a truly HISTORIC day. On oct 7th 2020 i became the first person charged CRIMINALLY under the quarantine act. They wanted 1 year in jail! After 4 YEARS of fighting. They tried to make me plea. I told them to suck my c*ock, ill see you in court. Well today, Jan 25th all charges against me for BLANTANTLY DEFYING THE QUARANTINE ACT were dropped. Proving beyond any doubt that they can NEVER do this shit again if you JUST SAY NO!


