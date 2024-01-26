Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Today is a truly HISTORIC day. On oct 7th 2020 i became the first person charged CRIMINALLY under the quarantine act.
channel image
What is happening
9189 Subscribers
Shop now
75 views
Published Yesterday


*MUST WATCH/RETWEET* Today is a truly HISTORIC day. On oct 7th 2020 i became the first person charged CRIMINALLY under the quarantine act. They wanted 1 year in jail! After 4 YEARS of fighting. They tried to make me plea. I told them to suck my c*ock, ill see you in court. Well today, Jan 25th all charges against me for BLANTANTLY DEFYING THE QUARANTINE ACT were dropped. Proving beyond any doubt that they can NEVER do this shit again if you JUST SAY NO!

Keywords
freedomcourtunitedillegalmandatestrialunconstitutionalfreedom fighterjust say nocovid19covidchris skynoncompliancechrisskychrissaccoccia1fuck rudeau

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket