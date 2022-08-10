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Radiant Beings - Chris Madsen
Attuned Being - Chris Madsen
Attuned Being - Chris Madsen
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14 views • August 10, 2022

Radiant Beings written/performed by Chris Madsen. Video was shot along BX Creek in Vernon, BC, Canada by Mark Benge.

Radiant Beings

Chris Madsen  August 2022

Verse 1:

C               F                   Dm              Am

Beings of light now are filling our world

Dm            F                   G

Beings of love now are filling the earth


C                  F           Dm            Am

Showers of light flow to every heart

Dm               F                G

Showers of love flow to all the earth let the


Chorus

Am                    F                Dm             Em

Light from your heart now bath all the earth let the

Am                  F            Dm           G

Love flowing out now fill every soul


Dm                   Am                F          G       
F

From heavenly realms we receive we be we send we re-

Dm            Am    F              G          C

ceive  we be we send this love this light


Verse 2:

C            F        Dm                     Am

Radiant beings bathed in loves’ light

Dm            F            G

Luminous beings in orbs of love


C                  F           Dm            Am

Showers of healing flow to every heart

Dm               F                G

Showers of healing flow to all the earth let the


Bridge

FM7    CM7               G C



Keywords
new earthgolden agechris madsen awakeningradiant beings
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