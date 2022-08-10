Radiant Beings written/performed by Chris Madsen. Video was shot along BX Creek in Vernon, BC, Canada by Mark Benge.

Radiant Beings

Chris Madsen August 2022

Verse 1:

C F Dm Am

Beings of light now are filling our world

Dm F G

Beings of love now are filling the earth





C F Dm Am

Showers of light flow to every heart

Dm F G

Showers of love flow to all the earth let the





Chorus

Am F Dm Em

Light from your heart now bath all the earth let the

Am F Dm G

Love flowing out now fill every soul





Dm Am F G

F

From heavenly realms we receive we be we send we re-

Dm Am F G C

ceive we be we send this love this light





Verse 2:

C F Dm Am

Radiant beings bathed in loves’ light

Dm F G

Luminous beings in orbs of love





C F Dm Am

Showers of healing flow to every heart

Dm F G

Showers of healing flow to all the earth let the





Bridge

FM7 CM7 G C





