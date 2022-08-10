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Radiant Beings written/performed by Chris Madsen. Video was shot along BX Creek in Vernon, BC, Canada by Mark Benge.
Radiant Beings
Chris Madsen August 2022
Verse 1:
C F Dm Am
Beings of light now are filling our world
Dm F G
Beings of love now are filling the earth
C F Dm Am
Showers of light flow to every heart
Dm F G
Showers of love flow to all the earth let the
Chorus
Am F Dm Em
Light from your heart now bath all the earth let the
Am F Dm G
Love flowing out now fill every soul
Dm Am F
G
F
From heavenly realms we receive we be we send we re-
Dm Am F G C
ceive we be we send this love this light
Verse 2:
C F Dm Am
Radiant beings bathed in loves’ light
Dm F G
Luminous beings in orbs of love
C F Dm Am
Showers of healing flow to every heart
Dm F G
Showers of healing flow to all the earth let the
Bridge
FM7 CM7 G C