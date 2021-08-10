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Here Comes the Famines, Jabs and Covaids Walmart FEMA Camps
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239 views • August 10, 2021
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Intro vid: What is the secret of Soylent Green? https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7m7bsy
Soylent Green, the 1973 movie: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soylent_Green
- Deer with COVID (https://api.nationalgeographic.com/distribution/public/amp/animals/article/wild-us-deer-found-with-coronavirus-antibodies)
... not to mention the prion chronic wasting disease in deer
(https://www.gazettejournal.net/chronic-wasting-disease-takes-hold-in-mid-atlantic-deer/
- songbirds dying mysteriously
(https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/state-warns-poultry-farmers-to-protect-against-mystery-songbird-illness/SU5WDMRK45F4XMXQT5FW76PXOQ/
- & warnings for poultry (in the UK, bird flu forcing birds indoors)
(https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/bird-flu-chickens-and-hens-must-be-kept-indoors-but-their-meat-and-eggs-may-still-be-labelled-free-range/ar-BB1bE1rI
- rabbits with "rabbit ebola" https://www.boisestatepublicradio.org/environment/2021-03-26/rabbit-ebola-discovered-for-the-first-time-in-idaho
- chipmunks with plague https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9853523/Beach-Lake-Tahoes-south-shore-closed-chipmunks-test-positive-PLAGUE.html
- wild hogs with ASF (https://www.farmprogress.com/hog/germanys-battle-african-swine-fever-continues)
Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
President Obama Has Canceled His 60th Birthday Bash at His Martha's Vineyard: Mansionweekend.https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/real-estate/a30169311/barack-michelle-obama-buy-marthas-vineyard-house/
WHY I HOPE TO DIE AT 75: https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2014/10/why-i-hope-to-die-at-75/379329/
Gates-Honored Doctor: We'll Just Get Rid Of All The Whites In The United States: https://sendvid.com/0t99yysy
MARK DICE INVESTIGATION: Video Shows Americans Are In Favor of Mandating Vaccines & Jailing "Anti-Vaxers": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBRLUGMeBL4
Fauci says COVID-19 booster shots likely for some groups: https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/fauci-says-covid-19-booster-shots-likely-for-some-groups/
When all else fails: LIE https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1423670823328563200
https://dawsoncountyjournal.com/blog/2021/08/07/moderna-and-pfizer-intentionally-lost-the-clinical-trial-control-group-testing-efficacy-and-safety/
Director of COVID-19 Vaccine Program: We DESTROYED 83% of Your Immune System: https://www.brighteon.com/47adb08d-2e58-4e14-a67b-f2ffa4f72df5
Israel sees waning coronavirus vaccine effectiveness: https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/08/01/nation/israel-sees-waning-coronavirus-vaccine-effectiveness/
Marr on catching Covid after being double vaccinated: (Video) https://www.bbc.com/news/health-57640550
Turning flu cases into COVID through manipulation---easy as pie: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/08/05/turning-flu-cases-into-covid-through-manipulation-easy-as-pie/
“We Want our Freedom!” 237,000 Protest Vax Passports in 180 Cities in France!: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/want-freedom-237-000-protest-vax-passports-180-cities-france/
Mexican President Says No Need to Show Proof of Vaccination: https://www.travelpulse.com/news/destinations/mexican-president-says-no-need-to-show-proof-of-vaccination.html
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Get your free ticket to Anarchovid: https://anarchapulco.com
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro vid: What is the secret of Soylent Green? https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7m7bsy
Soylent Green, the 1973 movie: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soylent_Green
- Deer with COVID (https://api.nationalgeographic.com/distribution/public/amp/animals/article/wild-us-deer-found-with-coronavirus-antibodies)
... not to mention the prion chronic wasting disease in deer
(https://www.gazettejournal.net/chronic-wasting-disease-takes-hold-in-mid-atlantic-deer/
- songbirds dying mysteriously
(https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/state-warns-poultry-farmers-to-protect-against-mystery-songbird-illness/SU5WDMRK45F4XMXQT5FW76PXOQ/
- & warnings for poultry (in the UK, bird flu forcing birds indoors)
(https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/bird-flu-chickens-and-hens-must-be-kept-indoors-but-their-meat-and-eggs-may-still-be-labelled-free-range/ar-BB1bE1rI
- rabbits with "rabbit ebola" https://www.boisestatepublicradio.org/environment/2021-03-26/rabbit-ebola-discovered-for-the-first-time-in-idaho
- chipmunks with plague https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9853523/Beach-Lake-Tahoes-south-shore-closed-chipmunks-test-positive-PLAGUE.html
- wild hogs with ASF (https://www.farmprogress.com/hog/germanys-battle-african-swine-fever-continues)
Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
President Obama Has Canceled His 60th Birthday Bash at His Martha's Vineyard: Mansionweekend.https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/real-estate/a30169311/barack-michelle-obama-buy-marthas-vineyard-house/
WHY I HOPE TO DIE AT 75: https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2014/10/why-i-hope-to-die-at-75/379329/
Gates-Honored Doctor: We'll Just Get Rid Of All The Whites In The United States: https://sendvid.com/0t99yysy
MARK DICE INVESTIGATION: Video Shows Americans Are In Favor of Mandating Vaccines & Jailing "Anti-Vaxers": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBRLUGMeBL4
Fauci says COVID-19 booster shots likely for some groups: https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/fauci-says-covid-19-booster-shots-likely-for-some-groups/
When all else fails: LIE https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1423670823328563200
https://dawsoncountyjournal.com/blog/2021/08/07/moderna-and-pfizer-intentionally-lost-the-clinical-trial-control-group-testing-efficacy-and-safety/
Director of COVID-19 Vaccine Program: We DESTROYED 83% of Your Immune System: https://www.brighteon.com/47adb08d-2e58-4e14-a67b-f2ffa4f72df5
Israel sees waning coronavirus vaccine effectiveness: https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/08/01/nation/israel-sees-waning-coronavirus-vaccine-effectiveness/
Marr on catching Covid after being double vaccinated: (Video) https://www.bbc.com/news/health-57640550
Turning flu cases into COVID through manipulation---easy as pie: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/08/05/turning-flu-cases-into-covid-through-manipulation-easy-as-pie/
“We Want our Freedom!” 237,000 Protest Vax Passports in 180 Cities in France!: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/want-freedom-237-000-protest-vax-passports-180-cities-france/
Mexican President Says No Need to Show Proof of Vaccination: https://www.travelpulse.com/news/destinations/mexican-president-says-no-need-to-show-proof-of-vaccination.html
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