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Survivors Chap. #2 - Foretold - Apocalyptic Video Novel
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8 views • February 25, 2020
Survivors Chap. #2 - Foretold (How They Knew Ahead of Time) - Apocalyptic Movie




In Foretold, the second chapter of the end time apocalyptic audio book, Survivors, a strange little man catches Rayford Strait’s attention when it becomes clear that he knew the attack on the United States was being planned well before it happened.

For the author's comments on this chapter:
CLICK HERE https://youtu.be/8uMsmdXbfO4

Click here http://goo.gl/T2fAAb to read an article which goes into more detail on the topic in this video.

***
Survivors is a radical end time apocalyptic novel that doesn't water down the message to make it more palatable.

Follow the main characters in this exciting story that shakes the typical mainstream churchy vision of the end times, and throws them into a context where they are forced to reconsider many of the pet doctrines they once held on to.

Will they lose their faith? Or will they discover the real thing and overcome the great trials that will face everyone in the end times?
***

End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.

Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com

Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]

#EndTimeSurvivors
#SurvivorsNovel
#LeftBehind
#TheWhoreOfBabylon
#TheFallOfAmerica
Keywords
accurate predictionsnuclear holocaustdistopiaendtimesurvivorsend time survivorstraining for end timesapocalyptic moviespreparing for the last daysdestruction of usaapocalyptic movieprophecy foretoldapocalyptic fictionvideo bookforetoldvideo survivorsleft behind seriesleft behind novelsunited nations security council
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