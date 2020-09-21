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Rabbi Meir Kahane - Why be Jewish (with Hebrew Subtitles) Part 1 of 3 - הרב מאיר כהנא - למה להיות יהודי
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18 views • September 21, 2020
In this video Rabbi Meir Kahane, ZT'L HY'D, speaks about the importance of a Jew to connect with authentic Judaism
Any questions or comments and if you would like to learn more contact me - [email protected]
כהנא צדק - Kahane was right~!
Why be Jewish in paperback - https://www.waterstones.com/book/why-be-jewish-intermarriage-assimilation-and-alienation/meir-kahane/rabbi-meir-kahane/9781607961550
Any questions or comments and if you would like to learn more contact me - [email protected]
כהנא צדק - Kahane was right~!
Why be Jewish in paperback - https://www.waterstones.com/book/why-be-jewish-intermarriage-assimilation-and-alienation/meir-kahane/rabbi-meir-kahane/9781607961550
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