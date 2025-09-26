BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Secret meetings held
wolfburg
wolfburg
53 views • 1 day ago
A folk-inspired protest song in brisk 6/8, led by bright acoustic guitar and agile snare drum mimicking a marching cadence, Verses feature unison vocals, warm upright bass, and subtle fiddle, breaking into layered vocal harmonies on each chorus, Mandolin accents evoke a communal, rallying atmosphere, growing in energy before a spirited group sing-along outro with handclaps and exuberant instrumentation

🎵 In the halls of power, under the moon's soft glow, Secret meetings held, what they don't want you to know. Generals gather 'round, maps laid out on the table, Planning war's return, no time for the able. They talk of battle plans, cities turned to rubble, A conflict like no other, World War III's coming, trouble. Tanks and planes and ships, a force to be reckoned with, Their hearts filled with determination, to victory they'll march. But they don't see the cost, the lives that will be lost, The homes left in ruins, the future's tragic drought. They don't hear the cries, of mothers and their children, As they send their sons to fight, in this war they're brewing. So let's raise our voices high, let's make them hear our plea, No more war, no more death, under the old oak tree. We'll march for peace, we'll stand tall, we'll sing our song anew, 'Til World War III's ashes, are blown away by the morning dew. 🎵

Keywords
a folk-inspired protest song in briskled by bright acoustic guitar and agile snare drum mimicking a marching cadenceverses feature unison vocalswarm upright bassand subtle fiddlebreaking into layered vocal harmonies on each chorusmandolin accents evoke a communalrallying atmosphere
