Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Michelle Perro -"What’s Making Our Children Sick?"
23 views
channel image
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presentsFreedom International Livestream

On Thursday, January 26, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Michelle Perro

Topic: What’s Making Our Children Sick?


https://drmichelleperro.com/


Bio:



Michelle Perro, MD, DHOM is a veteran pediatrician with four decades of experience in acute and integrative medicine. More than fifteen years ago, Dr. Perro transformed her clinical practice to include GMO and pesticide advocacy. She has both directed and worked as both director and attending physician from New York Medical College to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, Oakland, CA. Dr. Perro has managed her own business, Down to Earth Pediatrics, creating a new field of integrative urgent care medicine. Dr. Perro has co-authored the highly acclaimed book, What’s Making our Children Sick (https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/whats-making-our-children-sick/)

 and is Executive Director of a non-profit scientific-based website, GMOScience (https:// www.gmoscience.org)

. She has authored many publications and has a column with the journal, The Townsend Letter. She is an Advisor with the recent launch of Regeneration Health International (https://www.rhi.bio/)

, a nonprofit based group focused on holistic health and promoting “food as medicine”. Dr. Perro has lectured nationally and internationally on regenerative food/soil, environmental health and justice issues focused on children. She hopes to have her second book released in 2023, Making our Children Well, and more information for parents can be found at www.drmichelleperro.com.




Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse




Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND

Podcast: INpowered

https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth


Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismchildrenpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjusticeownershipindocrination

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket