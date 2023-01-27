Dr. Michelle Perro -"What’s Making Our Children Sick?"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presentsFreedom International Livestream

On Thursday, January 26, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Michelle Perro

Topic: What’s Making Our Children Sick?





Bio:









Michelle Perro, MD, DHOM is a veteran pediatrician with four decades of experience in acute and integrative medicine. More than fifteen years ago, Dr. Perro transformed her clinical practice to include GMO and pesticide advocacy. She has both directed and worked as both director and attending physician from New York Medical College to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, Oakland, CA. Dr. Perro has managed her own business, Down to Earth Pediatrics, creating a new field of integrative urgent care medicine. Dr. Perro has co-authored the highly acclaimed book, What’s Making our Children Sick (https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/whats-making-our-children-sick/)

, a nonprofit based group focused on holistic health and promoting “food as medicine”. Dr. Perro has lectured nationally and internationally on regenerative food/soil, environmental health and justice issues focused on children. She hopes to have her second book released in 2023, Making our Children Well, and more information for parents can be found at www.drmichelleperro.com.













Interview Panel









Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND

Roy Coughlan

