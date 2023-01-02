Create New Account
Mind Invaders Chapter 35 - A Rival Plan
The Berean Call
Ken was at the restaurant when Carla arrived. While they waited for Jordan and Viktor, she filled Ken in on what had happened—who Kay Morris was and the close call she and Viktor had had that afternoon and how they’d been rescued in the nick of time by an FBI agent named Anne White.


“I know her very well,” said Ken. “We’ve dated a few times.”


“Really? She’s quite attractive,” said Carla.


“A very nice person. You’d like her,” said Ken. “Her real name is Anne Bartkowski, but she goes by “White’ on special assignments like that.”

