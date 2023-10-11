This is a mirror of a "Man in America" video.

Original video: Lara Logan Reveals Why Innocent Children

are Vital to the Elite's SICK Agenda

https://rumble.com/v3n8jqa-lara-logan-reveals-why-innocent-children-are-vital-to-the-elites-sick-agend.html

I want to mention Halorock because that is where I first saw

this video mirrored. The link to his mirror video is

LARA LOGAN - WHY INNOCENT CHILDREN ARE VITAL TO THE SATANIC PARASITES' AGENDA https://www.bitchute.com/video/m5CJdOdej8Ge/

And BTW.... I like Halorock's title better, so I used it.

The self-proclaimed "Elite" are NOT Elite!

They are PARASITES! Parasites who survive by being parasites on us ALL!

And it is time to end their reign folks!

The Joos, the courts, the government, the Federal Reserve, all of them are PARASITES who feed off of your labor! They steal what you work and slave for, and then act as if they are better than you!

The Federal Reserve even steals your SAVINGS!

By printing up money out of thin air, every dollar you have saved is worth less! So if you deposited $100,000 in 2010, today it would be worth maybe $75,000. So they have actually robbed you while your money was in the bank!

EVERYONE needs to realize that ALL of our institutions were created to keep YOU enslaved and poor! And until we ALL stop consenting to allow a CORPORATION to rule over us, we'll remain poor... peasants and serfs!

I don't know about you, but I no longer CONSENT to operate under their system of Admiralty Law!

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

Social Media

You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Live and speak the TRUTH!