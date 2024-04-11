Candidate for St. Clair County Clerk, Debbie Rhein

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Debbie Rhein, of Riley Twp., sits down with Eileen to share her personal and professional experiences that make her uniquely qualified to be the next St. Clair County Clerk. Debbie also addresses ballot harvesting, Dominion machines and cyber security.
To learn more or to volunteer, email Debbie at [email protected] or her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555291427665
You may also contact her at 586-995-9805 or visit her website www.debbierheinforsccountyclerk.org
