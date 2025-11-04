BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Having the time to Oral Irrigate to PREVENT Alzheimer's Disease and 3 Bio-Hacks
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 1 day ago

See below for the links mentioned:

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

To learn about the science of magnets for your health, view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by MagneticoSleep mattresses, & MORE, copy & paste any of the below into your browser:

tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure

tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure


To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial on BitChure, watch:

tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo


Reduce your risk for all types of cancer & all-cause mortality with Vitamin D sunlamps by:

tinyurl.com/BetterThanAnyVitaminDpill (This is my shortened 10% off Sperti.com

affiliate link. You can also save 10% by applying coupon code: HowToDieOfNothing--NOT case-sensitive. Full link: sperti.com/?ref=10811


The HEALTHIEST light bulbs on the planet by:

https://healthlighting.com/howtodieofnothing

To easily share, use:

https://tinyurl.com/healthlighting


STOP trading very precious time for $$$ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975


Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by visiting the below: Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

Bio-mats.com/danny OR Biomats.com/danny-tseng

Linktr.ee/Biomat


Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you for USD$1,000 (for my time), w/ questions about Richway's products, &/or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

786.441.2727

[email protected] & cc:

[email protected]


Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

m: 303.915.7707


Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ OneHouseOffTheGrid.com (1HOG) -- a future BILLION $ company & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp


To schedule a complimentary net zero energy or off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


$$$$$ To apply to become a special group of 1HOG’s founding Consultants for a special PRE-launch registration fee of just a one-time USD$99 w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid


Watch videos at: https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid


DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe (no masks or gloves required), NON-toxic, natural (made w/ just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity), & hygienic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic &/or EPA-registered by: TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing. View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer . To learn about their FREE affiliate program to earn a generous 25% personal commissions & override commissions 3 levels down, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome


Help others protect their sleep and physical & mental health from the harms of man-made blue light by wearing the world’s 1ST 4-in-1 blue light-blockers by: vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing (To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/TheBestBlueBlockers). View: tinyurl.com/BlueLight101 & fill-out: tinyurl.com/PromoteVivarays


For REAL health insurance & to be your own doctor, copy & paste any of the below into your browser:

tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

Keywords
biohackingjack kruserichwaybiomatmagneticosleepdr krusehealthiest light bulbs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy