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Survival Strategies To Live Free in an Insane World
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545 views • April 10, 2022
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Controlled Demolition of The American Empire:
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Intro: Losin Dey Mind” - Prezence Music: https://youtu.be/G9doKH0fBrU
Ontario politician claims new bill would allow seizure of property without a warrant, trial: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ontario-mpp-says-new-bill-would-allow-seizure-of-property-without-a-trial/
Jen Psaki leaving the White House for MSNBC this spring: https://www.npr.org/2022/04/01/1090241588/jen-psaki-leaving-the-white-house-for-msnbc-this-spring
Mexico Declined To Vote On Resolution To Remove Russia From the UN Human Rights Council: https://www.vallartadaily.com/mexico-declined-to-vote-on-resolution-to-remove-russia-from-the-u-n-human-rights-council/
Control Your Soul’s Desire for Freedom Drone in China
https://twitter.com/aliceysu/status/1511558828802068481?s=20&;t=K8sHcJ9vvZnjDiEYBFMNzw
Footage of the economic crisis happening right now in Sri Lanka … Currency is collapsing and food crisis. https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1512455481587027968
Controlled Demolition of The American Empire:
https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5
Get Help With Additional Residencies:
https://www.tdvoffshore.com/
Anarchapulco Speech Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Telegram Public Channel | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
TDV Imposters: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
The Lucy and Jeff Show
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheLucyJeffShow
Intro: Losin Dey Mind” - Prezence Music: https://youtu.be/G9doKH0fBrU
Ontario politician claims new bill would allow seizure of property without a warrant, trial: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ontario-mpp-says-new-bill-would-allow-seizure-of-property-without-a-trial/
Jen Psaki leaving the White House for MSNBC this spring: https://www.npr.org/2022/04/01/1090241588/jen-psaki-leaving-the-white-house-for-msnbc-this-spring
Mexico Declined To Vote On Resolution To Remove Russia From the UN Human Rights Council: https://www.vallartadaily.com/mexico-declined-to-vote-on-resolution-to-remove-russia-from-the-u-n-human-rights-council/
Control Your Soul’s Desire for Freedom Drone in China
https://twitter.com/aliceysu/status/1511558828802068481?s=20&;t=K8sHcJ9vvZnjDiEYBFMNzw
Footage of the economic crisis happening right now in Sri Lanka … Currency is collapsing and food crisis. https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1512455481587027968
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