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Manjamma Jogati, first transgender President of Karnataka Janapada Academy and folk dancer was presented the Padma Shri
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12 views • November 09, 2021
Manjamma Jogati, first transgender President of Karnataka Janapada Academy and folk dancer was presented the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, for her contribution to the Arts.
Video by ANI.
#PadmaShri #PadmaShree #ManjammaJogati
Video by ANI.
#PadmaShri #PadmaShree #ManjammaJogati
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