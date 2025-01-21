It Is Vital To Properly Train & Instruct Your ChatGPT

.... if you run ChatGPT off the shelf, without properly training and instructing it, it will give you an answer that's no better than what Mike Adams would give you.... at least in regards to one of the most important, profound, far reaching, news stories, in the entire history of the world.

I mean, if you're going to miss the biggest elephant in the room, on a consistent and ongoing basis, despite many of those around you telling you that is what's happening, then what does that say about your downstream information, which often relates back, directly or indirectly, to the huge elephant in the room? A far from ideal situation.

Reality bites. It is what it is.

The needle pokes. It does what it do.