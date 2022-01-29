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Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/28/22 Why The Dinosaurs Died Out
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32 views • January 29, 2022
Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/28/22 Why The Dinosaurs Died Out
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#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Friday, January 28, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing his theory about why the dinasoars died out. Asserting it wasn't because of and asteroid but rather hypoxia. Or rather low oxygen levels taking thousands of years for them all to die out. Stating the same thing is happening to our reefs the silt that feeds them is blocked by dams.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of coconut oil. A study found that coconut oil and the medium chain triglycerides increase energy by 5%. This helps burn 199 to 120 calories daily. Doc asserts that the jury is still out on the health benefits because the oil can oxidize and turn rancid.
Callers
Larry has friend with a hernia and has been diagnosed with G.E.R.D. (gastroesophageal reflux disease).
Mindy has a friend diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.
John has hands that are constantly cold.
Juan's wife has chronic fatigue, sore knees and has developed adult acne.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Friday, January 28, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing his theory about why the dinasoars died out. Asserting it wasn't because of and asteroid but rather hypoxia. Or rather low oxygen levels taking thousands of years for them all to die out. Stating the same thing is happening to our reefs the silt that feeds them is blocked by dams.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of coconut oil. A study found that coconut oil and the medium chain triglycerides increase energy by 5%. This helps burn 199 to 120 calories daily. Doc asserts that the jury is still out on the health benefits because the oil can oxidize and turn rancid.
Callers
Larry has friend with a hernia and has been diagnosed with G.E.R.D. (gastroesophageal reflux disease).
Mindy has a friend diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.
John has hands that are constantly cold.
Juan's wife has chronic fatigue, sore knees and has developed adult acne.
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