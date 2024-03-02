Maher: Joe, embrace your age. “Say ‘Yes, I'm bad with name & I walk like a toddler with a full diaper.’”

NEW: Show host Bill Maher torches Biden for his old age, says he looks like a toddler who soiled his diaper when he walks.
“You're so old, your bad kid with a drug problem is 54.”
“Instead of trying to refute all the too old to be president slams, Joe must embrace them. Stop with the ‘I'm sharper than ever.’ Nobody's buying that.”
“Say ‘Yes, I'm bad with names, and I walk like a toddler with a full diaper.’”
