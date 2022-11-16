The Anointing of the Tabernacle
In episode 62 we discuss Jesus's officiating role in the Holy place of the heavenly tabernacle before He entered into the Most Holy. Why is it important that He officiated in the Holy place before moving into the Most Holy in 1844? The majority of churches teach that Jesus went straight into the Most Holy at His ascension into heaven. Is this Biblical and what does the Spirit of Prophecy say?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.