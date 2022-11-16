The Anointing of the Tabernacle

In episode 62 we discuss Jesus's officiating role in the Holy place of the heavenly tabernacle before He entered into the Most Holy. Why is it important that He officiated in the Holy place before moving into the Most Holy in 1844? The majority of churches teach that Jesus went straight into the Most Holy at His ascension into heaven. Is this Biblical and what does the Spirit of Prophecy say?









