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Attachment Disorder Expert Paula Sacks: Insecure vs. Secure Attachment Styles, Tinder Shark-Pool Dating Rules & How To Build Self-Esteem
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6 views • December 13, 2019
“A man is a blow torch, a woman is like an oven.” Many people have attachment disturbances they are unaware of and repeat patterns unconsciously, asking themselves why they are still single but never getting to the root cause, which is attachment issues. Many people develop an anxious attachment style as they struggle to find and keep the right person, especially if they are a woman hoping to have both a career and children.
Paula Sacks is an expert in adult attachment disorders and is a licensed and clinically trained social worker, with advanced training thru Harvard Medical School. She offers psychotherapy and hypnotherapy for grief, anxiety & adjustment disorders, peak performance and phobias. She is one of the authors of the 2016 book “Attachment Disturbances in Adults: Treatment for Comprehensive Repair” along with Dr. Daniel P. Brown, Dr. David S. Elliot and a team of therapists.
On Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/tr5yref
On Apple Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/rrnxuet
Listen here: https://beautyiseternal.com/podcast-episode-11/
Paula Sacks is an expert in adult attachment disorders and is a licensed and clinically trained social worker, with advanced training thru Harvard Medical School. She offers psychotherapy and hypnotherapy for grief, anxiety & adjustment disorders, peak performance and phobias. She is one of the authors of the 2016 book “Attachment Disturbances in Adults: Treatment for Comprehensive Repair” along with Dr. Daniel P. Brown, Dr. David S. Elliot and a team of therapists.
On Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/tr5yref
On Apple Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/rrnxuet
Listen here: https://beautyiseternal.com/podcast-episode-11/
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