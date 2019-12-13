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Attachment Disorder Expert Paula Sacks: Insecure vs. Secure Attachment Styles, Tinder Shark-Pool Dating Rules & How To Build Self-Esteem
Beauty Is Eternal
Beauty Is Eternal
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6 views • December 13, 2019
“A man is a blow torch, a woman is like an oven.” Many people have attachment disturbances they are unaware of and repeat patterns unconsciously, asking themselves why they are still single but never getting to the root cause, which is attachment issues. Many people develop an anxious attachment style as they struggle to find and keep the right person, especially if they are a woman hoping to have both a career and children.

Paula Sacks is an expert in adult attachment disorders and is a licensed and clinically trained social worker, with advanced training thru Harvard Medical School. She offers psychotherapy and hypnotherapy for grief, anxiety & adjustment disorders, peak performance and phobias. She is one of the authors of the 2016 book “Attachment Disturbances in Adults: Treatment for Comprehensive Repair” along with Dr. Daniel P. Brown, Dr. David S. Elliot and a team of therapists.

On Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/tr5yref

On Apple Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/rrnxuet

Listen here: https://beautyiseternal.com/podcast-episode-11/
Keywords
paula sacksattachment styleanxious attachmentharvard psychologistinsecure attachmentavoidant attachmenttinder dating ruleshow to build self esteemattachment disturbanceattachment style datingbuild self esteem womanpointing out the great waythe attachment project
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