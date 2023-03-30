STOP THIS! Don't Always Share Your Disability Claim Situation with your Doctor Office

Don't Always Share Your Disability Claim Situation with your Doctor Office



Not all medical providers understand, AT ALL, the laws of your social security disability program. Many believe you must be bedridden to be disabled. As such, if you are their patient and not bedridden, you are not disabled. Some are incredibly bias against not disabled people, but against people making a disability claim. Here is what NOT to do - take a watch/listen.

As always, all statements in this video and elsewhere online are general information only, do not constitute legal advice and do not create an attorney client privilege. To obtain legal advice, retain a lawyer. Visit us at http://joydisability.com

Stephanie Joy has been practicing Social Security Disability law EXCLUSIVELY, no legal dabble elsewhere, since 2005.

