Deborah Tavares Unleashed with New EXPLOSIVE Information — 3/24/2025

In this explosive interview, Deborah Tavares reveals jaw-dropping insights—hidden targeting grids in Google Maps, Flock surveillance systems monitoring the masses, and the elite’s use of directed energy and weather manipulation weapons. As our rights slowly erode, www.StopTheCrime.net stands as a beacon of truth in a sea of silence. Stay informed. Stay aware.
Source (published 3/24/2025): https://youtu.be/hGuJuOgUbdU
