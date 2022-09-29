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Maria Zeee Uncensored
September 28, 2022
James Roguski has been relentless in campaigning against the WHO Pandemic Treaty and he joins Maria Zeee today to discuss his new campaign, 'SCREW THE WHO', which has contributions from the likes of global platforms that have given a voice to all of the censored doctors and experts who have been silenced by globalists pushing this war on humanity such as Zeee Media, Del Bigtree from The Highwire, and more.
View the campaign below:
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/screw-the-who
Watch the rest of this interview below by subscribing to Red Voice Media Premium today for just $1:
https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee
To prepare you and your family, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States):
https://heavensharvest.com/
If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare for what is coming:
https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia
Zelenko Promo Code & Link:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Promo code: MARIAZEEE
Website:
https://zeeemedia.com/
Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Donate to support Maria:
https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lxyfs-maria-zeee-uncensored-this-is-how-we-defeat-the-who-with-james-roguski.html