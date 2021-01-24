Joe Biden's Perverted 'Unity' - New Executive Order Erases Women and 'Re-Segregates' Girl Sports and Female Bathrooms

Joe Biden is signing executive orders like a drunken sailer and the Republican's can do nothing about it. In 2012 Biden said that: "Transgender discrimination is the civil rights issue of our time". He certainly was NOT kidding. One of his first moves as the newly 'appointed' by the Deep State Presidential moves was to give transgender men identifying as women the right to compete against females in sports and that 'confused Johnny' can use the girls changeroom and showers in school. Pretty creepy stuff. Johnny will be able to out run Jackie on the track or score five goals during the the 'all girl and transgender' soccer game and then he can go and have a shower with the ladies because he feels like a 'women' that day.GlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleFlote.app