Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
7 Years Jail for Bragging About Sex in Scotland - Brave Hearts
72 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

Bragging about sexual conquests will get you 7 years in jail in Scotland if the woke have their way. Meanwhile, the UK has imprisoned 7 times as many people for "speech violations" as Russia.Free speech is under attack, unless you're on the left side of the political aisle, in which case you will be praised for assaulting female swimmer Riley Gaines who speaks out against competing against men, or mobbing Posie Parker in New Zealand.

MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
free speechleftistshate speechfirst amendmentputinwokeaustin powershumorscotlandprison timetrans rightsliarsfree expressionbraggingtrans womenriley gainesposie parkersan francisco statesexual conquestsbragging about sexassault on womenuk speech lawsugly womenriley gaines assaulted

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket