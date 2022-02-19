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WFOB Disease #Everythingsgonnabeallwhite Series on Showtime
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31 views • February 19, 2022
WFOB white folks on the brain disease in rampant for the American Shine. Now we have a new docuseries on Showtime "Everything Gonna Be All White" a series of POC mainly black complaining about white people, blaming white people & American History claiming they are the most evil people on the planet. Good news this series has been panned as aweful by the vast majority of Americans. Americans are tired of this MANUFACTURED DIVISION that the bagels are producing.
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