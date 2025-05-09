BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Does the Bible Condemn Homosexuality? with Keith Gibson (Part 2)
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
165 followers
13 views • 2 days ago

Our guest is Keith Gibson, and the topic has been homosexuality. Keith is a pastor, and he’s the author of a terrific book called Wandering Stars: Contending for the Faith with the New Apostles and Prophets. You can check our archives—we did a program on that with Keith. But now the issue is homosexuality, but the concern is for young people and their confusion; their lack of maybe understanding what the Bible says clearly; their having to deal with their peer group of nonbelievers as well as believers as to where they stand on this issue, which is being promoted as an alternate lifestyle; and as we mentioned last week, it comes down to their concern about being regarded as judgmental or intolerant.


