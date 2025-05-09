Does the Bible Condemn Homosexuality? with Keith Gibson (Part 2)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/does-bible-condemn-homosexuality-keith-gibson-part-2





More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Our guest is Keith Gibson, and the topic has been homosexuality. Keith is a pastor, and he’s the author of a terrific book called Wandering Stars: Contending for the Faith with the New Apostles and Prophets. You can check our archives—we did a program on that with Keith. But now the issue is homosexuality, but the concern is for young people and their confusion; their lack of maybe understanding what the Bible says clearly; their having to deal with their peer group of nonbelievers as well as believers as to where they stand on this issue, which is being promoted as an alternate lifestyle; and as we mentioned last week, it comes down to their concern about being regarded as judgmental or intolerant.





Video Posting





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos





Social Posting





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

X: https://x.com/thebereancall