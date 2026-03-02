Fall and Rebuilding of American

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Comparison between the Chaldean (Babylonian) Empire and modern America.
- Used by God and then destroyed.
- America the Wicked and Arrogant.
- Punishment is Non-Optional -- it is His Law.
What comes after the Fall?
- Rebuilding as an explicity Christian and White nation.
- Get rid of the Jews (Acts 18:2). No Mosques or Hindu temples.
- Civil War? Yes.
Fixing our homeland is not a matter of repainting the walls -- we are rotten to the foundation.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
Colorado
www.bloodandfaith.com