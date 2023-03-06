https://gettr.com/post/p2am8fu100a
3/5/2023 Miles Guo: RMB to USD will plummet to 3000:1; the CCP’s fabricated GDP will bring its own demise
#rmbdepreciation #economiccrisis #takedowntheccp #MilesGuo #nfsc
3/5/2023 文贵直播：人民币兑美元会跌到3000:1；中共会被它的假GDP玩儿死
#人民币贬值 #经济危机 #消灭中共 #郭文贵 #新中国联邦
