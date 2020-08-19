US Attacks Syrian Army Outpost As US Firm Moves To Steal Syrian Oil

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Obama's "Assad must go" Syria policy lives on, even three plus years into the Trump Administration. Yesterday, US troops illegally occupying Syrian territory shot at a Syrian army checkpoint and a US helicopter followed up by destroying the outpost. At least one Syrian soldier was killed in the incident. Earlier this month a politically-connected US firm signed a contract with the US government to "modernize" US-controlled oilfields in Syria - to "starve Assad." Also today: insanity in Australia and New Zealand and mouth fungus outbreak in the US.