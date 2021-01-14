© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
20,000 Armed Troops Occupy DC For Biden Inauguration MIRROR
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1411 views • January 14, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the fortification of the Capitol as the U.S. military arms and garrisons an inauguration force to enforce the 2020 election. We also address the second impeachment of President Trump, the imposition of Communist rule of lawlessness, and the on-going witch-hunt against the new enemies of the state: Patriots, Christians, and resisters. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 01/13/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/occupation-inauguration-20-000-armed-troops-needed-to-usher-in-the-people-s-president-joe-biden
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the fortification of the Capitol as the U.S. military arms and garrisons an inauguration force to enforce the 2020 election. We also address the second impeachment of President Trump, the imposition of Communist rule of lawlessness, and the on-going witch-hunt against the new enemies of the state: Patriots, Christians, and resisters. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 01/13/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/occupation-inauguration-20-000-armed-troops-needed-to-usher-in-the-people-s-president-joe-biden
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.