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The Real Mount Sinai- Timo Shely (Indonesian Subtitle)
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62 views • April 15, 2022
A tour on site location of Mount Sinai in Arabia, proves the infallible of the Bible. The story of Exodus of the Israelites as recorded in Exodus was true. Here Timo and Marie Shely visited the real site of Mount Sinai. May God bless each one of us who believe His Word, the Bible
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