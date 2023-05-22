THIS Is How We Knew Bilderberg 2023 Would Be In Lisbon Portugal!!!

Help Dan Cover Bilderberg:
https://gogetfunding.com/bilderberg-2023-coverage-with-press-for-truth/
We’re here covering the 69th annual Bilderberg conference in Lisbon Portugal but we wouldn’t even have known it was here until the last minute if it wasn’t for our source on the ground who was able to make a definite confirmation way back in February!Show more
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Frederico D. Carvalho about how he managed to sneak in a question with the former Prime Minister of Portugal and Bilderberg member Jose Manuel Barroso to confirm this years meeting!
If you would like to support Dan’s efforts to shine a light on the darkness that is Bilderberg please consider making a contribution here today: https://gogetfunding.com/bilderberg-2023-coverage-with-press-for-truth/
