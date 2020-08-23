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Communist Antifa Anarchists in Portland Oregon Roll out a Guillotine on Night 86 of Riots
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79 views • August 23, 2020
Antifa is pulling a page from the Islamists and are now promoting Beheadings! The Bible says that we Christians, and even those who are not and oppose the Anti-Christ, WILL be BEHEADED! Revelation 20:4
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