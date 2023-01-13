La Oración del Pecador

El décimo cuarto sermón de www.laiglesiadelanube.com, predicado por el hno. Roberto Breaker, en que él muestra de la doctrina falsa que enseña que un pecador puede ser salvo por su oración. Uno puede ser salvo cuando ore, pero no es salvo por su oración. Somos salvos por la fe del corazón, y no por repetir algo de la boca.Para ver en inglés, puedes visitar: thecloudchurch.org
