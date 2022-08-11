Democrats Weaponize the IRS and Pass Climate Agenda Under Banner of Reducing Inflation

EPOCH TV: Cross Roads with Josh Phillip

Senate Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a new plan that aims to alleviate inflation. While estimates vary on how much it will actually reduce inflation, a key element will be its bolstering of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). As this happens, a new movement is growing to prevent the weaponization of the IRS.

We also speak with Luke Coffee about his J6 arrest, and about his story.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/IRSWeaponizedYT

