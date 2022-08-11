Democrats Weaponize the IRS and Pass Climate Agenda Under Banner of Reducing Inflation

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EPOCH TV: Cross Roads with Josh Phillip
Senate Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a new plan that aims to alleviate inflation. While estimates vary on how much it will actually reduce inflation, a key element will be its bolstering of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). As this happens, a new movement is growing to prevent the weaponization of the IRS.
We also speak with Luke Coffee about his J6 arrest, and about his story.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.