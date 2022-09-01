Elections Expert Jovan Pulitzer on How to Stop the Fraud

Jovan H. Pulitzer, one of the nation's leading experts battling election fraud, offered a number of powerful suggestions on how Americans can make sure that future elections will be more fair, transparent, and accurate. Speaking to The New American magazine's Alex Newman at the Moment of Truth Summit, Pulitzer outlined some of the obvious problems with the system that need to be fixed. The machines, for instance, are plagued with issues, with Pulitzer giving a number of examples. Counter-intuitively, Pulitzer actually said 2020 was the "greatest gift" election integrity activists could have asked for, because it taught Americans how elections work. Still, 2020 cannot be forgotten--it must be investigated and fixed. In the interview, Pulitzer also gave some recommendations including not using sharpies provided, keep your mail-in ballot and take it with you to your polling place on election day unopened, call the sheriff if the poll worker claims you voted already, and other ideas.





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